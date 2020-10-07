Police investigating Villa Park woman's death in Chicago

Authorities are investigating the death of a 41-year-old Villa Park woman at a home on the north side of the Chicago early Tuesday morning.

Police said a person of interest was taken in for questioning and multiple knives and a gun were recovered at the scene.

Chicago police issued a brief statement about a shooting and stabbing on the 5100 block of North Newland Avenue at 12:27 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers responded to a call for help at the residence and discovered a woman with multiple stab wounds and a gunshot wound to the mouth. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the victim as Gina Kehoe of Villa Park.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been announced.