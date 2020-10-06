Illinois reports 32 more COVID-19 deaths, another 1,617 infections
Updated 10/6/2020 12:12 PM
State health officials Tuesday reported 32 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19 and another 1,617 new cases were diagnosed.
This brings the state's death toll to 8,836, while 305,011 Illinois residents have been infected with the disease now.
The state's seven-day rolling average infection rate now stands at 3.4%, where it's hovered for the past five days.
The state is also reporting 1,673 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and of those admitted 384 patients are being treated in intensive care. Both hospitalization figures are up slightly from Monday.
