Elgin man charged with sexual assault
Updated 10/6/2020 1:34 PM
A 65-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman in Elgin.
Bail was set Tuesday at $500,000 for McKinley L. Davis, who is charged with one count of criminal sexual assault -- force/threat of force, which is a Class 1 felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
Details of the alleged attack, or the drug, were not read aloud during his bail hearing. Court records indicate the victim is a 49-year-old woman.
An assistant state's attorney presenting the case said Davis has criminal convictions, mostly felonies, dating back to a burglary in 1978. At least 10 were drug-related cases, including a 2018 case in which he is on parole.
Davis' next court date is Friday.
