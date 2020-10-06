Elgin man charged with sexual assault

A 65-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman in Elgin.

Bail was set Tuesday at $500,000 for McKinley L. Davis, who is charged with one count of criminal sexual assault -- force/threat of force, which is a Class 1 felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

Details of the alleged attack, or the drug, were not read aloud during his bail hearing. Court records indicate the victim is a 49-year-old woman.

An assistant state's attorney presenting the case said Davis has criminal convictions, mostly felonies, dating back to a burglary in 1978. At least 10 were drug-related cases, including a 2018 case in which he is on parole.

Davis' next court date is Friday.