Arlington Heights Fire Department responds to natural gas leak

The Arlington Heights Fire Department responded to a natural gas leak Tuesday afternoon near Greenwood Avenue.

Battalion Chief Dwayne Wood said personnel arrived on the block of 1200 West Kelly Street shortly after 3 p.m. and identified an outside gas leak. The crew blocked off the road while monitoring any natural gases present inside the home.

The leak was resolved, and the street was reopened by 4:40 p.m., Wood said. Nobody was injured.