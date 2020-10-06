Arlington Heights Fire Department responds to natural gas leak
Updated 10/6/2020 9:25 PM
The Arlington Heights Fire Department responded to a natural gas leak Tuesday afternoon near Greenwood Avenue.
Battalion Chief Dwayne Wood said personnel arrived on the block of 1200 West Kelly Street shortly after 3 p.m. and identified an outside gas leak. The crew blocked off the road while monitoring any natural gases present inside the home.
The leak was resolved, and the street was reopened by 4:40 p.m., Wood said. Nobody was injured.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.