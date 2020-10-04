 

State reports 1,453 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 17 more deaths

  • State health officials reported 1,453 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, ending a string of four consecutive days with more than 2,000 new infections.

      State health officials reported 1,453 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, ending a string of four consecutive days with more than 2,000 new infections. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 10/4/2020 12:43 PM

State health authorities announced 1,453 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Illinois Sunday, ending a run of four straight days of more than 2,000 new cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also confirmed 17 additional deaths from the coronavirus, the fewest since Sept. 28. Eleven of those deaths occurred in Cook County and another in DuPage County, according to the state.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

With the new infections Sunday, the state has now reported 301,541 cases since the outbreak began and 8,791 deaths.

After hovering at 3.4% in recent days, the state's seven-day positive test rate dipped to 3.3% for the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3. State labs reported 51,656 in the previous 24 hours.

As of Saturday night, 1,521 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19, down from 1,535 the previous night. Of those patients, 384 were in an intensive-care unit -- up from 361 Friday night -- and 140 patients were on ventilators, the state reported.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 