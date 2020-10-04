Aurora police investigating shooting on city's southeast side
Updated 10/4/2020 11:36 AM
Aurora police are investigating the shooting of a man in a residential area on the city's southeast side, authorities said Saturday on social media.
The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Farington Lane, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital, but police did not provide additional information on his status.
Anyone with information is asking to call Aurora Police Department Investigations at (630) 256-5500.
