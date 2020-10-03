Woman dies in crash during motorcycle training course

A woman died as a result of a single-vehicle crash during a motorcycle safety training class at Harper College in Palatine on Saturday, officials said.

The 66-year-old woman from Winfield was taking the class on behalf of the Illinois Department of Transportation, according to a news release from Harper College. The woman was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, where she was pronounced dead about 2:05 p.m., the release said.

Harper College administers the training program and operates 14 sites throughout northern Illinois, according to the release. The woman was participating in the Three Wheel Basic Rider Course -- a 20-hour classroom and on-motorcycle class -- and it was day two of the three-day program when the accident occurred, according to the release.

"On behalf of the entire Harper College community, I want to extend my sincerest condolences to her family and friends," Harper College President Dr. Avis Proctor said in the release. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time."

The Harper College Police Department is investigating the accident with support from Palatine police.