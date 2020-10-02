Wheeling board to talk new pot business
Updated 10/2/2020 1:37 PM
The Wheeling village board will meet Monday night to discuss a proposal for a cannabis growing business at 1480 S. Wolf Road, as well as other business. The meeting is set to follow a liquor control commission scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at village hall, 2 Community Blvd. The meeting will be televised on local cable Channel 17 and Channel 99, and it'll be livestreamed at youtube.com/user/wheelingiltv.
