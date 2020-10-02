West Chicago fire hydrant flushing
Updated 10/2/2020 1:37 PM
West Chicago's water utility division will flush fire hydrants this month beginning Monday, Oct. 5. The work will be done between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Signs will be posted in the areas before the hydrant flushing. Officials said the program helps maintain the city's water distribution system and assures proper operation of hydrants in the event of an emergency.
The work can cause discoloration of water that does not pose a health risk. However, residents are asked to check the water before washing laundry. If laundry staining occurs, do not dry the affected clothing, city officials said.
For more information, call the public works department at (630) 293-2255.
