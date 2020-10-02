Mount Prospect-area home sustains $75,000 in fire damage

A home on the 100 block of Hill Street in an unincorporated area near Mount Prospect sustained $75,000 in damage in a fire Friday morning, Fire Chief Brian Lambel said. Courtesy of Mount Prospect fire department

Mount Prospect fire officials are reminding people to call 911 as soon as they discover a fire after a home sustained $75,000 in damage Friday.

Firefighters responded about 9:30 a.m. Friday to a report of a fire on the 100 block of Hill Street in an unincorporated neighborhood near Mount Prospect, Fire Chief Brian Lambel said.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the attic of a single-family home and brought the fire under control in about 15 minutes, he said. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but appears to be accidental, Lambel said.

"We think it started under the lower level, in the basement of the home, and traveled into the attic," he said.

The homeowner had discovered the fire and attempted to extinguish it with a garden hose before calling 911, Lambel said. All occupants and pets evacuated before the firefighters arrived.

The damage was estimated at $75,000 with more than $300,000 in property saved, he said.

"This fire reminds us of the importance of calling 911 when a fire is discovered," Lambel said. "At the same time, it is vital for everyone to check that there are working smoke alarms on all levels of the home."