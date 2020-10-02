Lawmakers share their thoughts on the Trumps' COVID-19 diagnoses

Several Chicago-area lawmakers have issued statements about President Donald Trump's and Melania Trump's COVID-19 diagnoses. Here's a sampling.

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten (6th District), Downers Grove Democrat: "Our hearts are heavy today with the news that the president and first lady of the United States have tested positive for COVID-19. Over 7.3 million Americans have now tested positive for COVID-19. More than 208,000 of them have succumbed to this horrible disease. Many of those who have survived are grappling with long-term health challenges and millions of Americans are trying to figure out how to move forward after losing a loved one. No one is immune. No one deserves to get sick. We will get through this only with our collective commitment to put science and public health above politics. Wear a mask. Maintain responsible social distancing. And above all else, lead with love."

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (8th District), Schaumburg Democrat: "My thoughts and prayers are with the president and first lady, as well as everyone who's been in contact with them, in the wake of their positive COVID-19 tests. I hope their symptoms remain mild and wish them a full and speedy recovery."

U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (9th District), Evanston Democrat: "I'm wishing the president and first lady a speedy and full recovery. Let this be a clear message to all Americans to take this virus seriously. Take the proper precautions: maintain social distancing, wash your hands, and wear a mask."

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider (10th District), Deerfield Democrat: "I wish a full recovery for President Trump, the first lady, Hope Hicks and everyone else affected by the COVID-19 outbreak within the White House. As we pray for the health of all those affected by the virus in the United States and the world, let us also be reminded to take all possible precautions for ourselves, our families and our communities. Follow the three Ws: wear a mask, wash your hands frequently and watch your distance (stay six feet apart). We continue to pray for all our country, and all those tasked with leading us through these health and economic crises. May they have the wisdom and strength to rise to the moment and bring our nation relief, recovery and ultimately renewal. We will beat back the virus, but only when we come together as one nation, united by the vision, character and persistence that those who came before us have always found when tested by daunting challenges."

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (16th District), Channahon Republican: "Praying for our president and first lady and wishing them both a swift and safe recovery."

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, Democrat: "Wishing the president and first lady a speedy recovery from this dangerous coronavirus."