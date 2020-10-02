Guided tours of Volo Bog Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4

Guided tours of Volo Bog State Natural Area, 28478 W. Brandenburg Road in Ingleside, will be held at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4. Group size is limited to 10 people plus the naturalist.

Registration is requested at (815) 344-1294 or email dnr.volobog@illinois.gov. Walk-ins welcome as space allows. Private group tours for 7 to 14 people are available by appointment. Masks must be worn for most of the tour.

Volo Bog is an ecosystem of rare ferns and mosses, floating trees and carnivorous plants. It's the 25th designated Illinois Nature Preserve and a National Natural Landmark. There also are 5.5 miles of public trails not in the bog.