Glen Ellyn hires new assistant village manager

Glen Ellyn officials have selected a new assistant village manager after a nationwide search yielded more than 100 applicants.

Emily Rodman, who is currently assistant village manager in LaGrange Park, will fill the role starting Oct. 26. Rodman, a five-year Glen Ellyn resident, will succeed Bill Holmer, who recently left the village to become the new police chief in Carol Stream.

Rodman will oversee human resources, IT and village communications.

"As both a local government administrator and a resident of Glen Ellyn, I am honored at my appointment of assistant village manager," Rodman said in a statement. "I am excited to have the opportunity to work for a dynamic community and play an instrumental role in collaboratively working with Village staff and the Village Board in achieving the goals and visions for the community."

Rodman, who has 17 years of experience working in local government, also was the senior planner and planner for the village of Woodridge. She received her master of science in urban and regional planning with an emphasis in economic development and community development from the University of Iowa. She also received her bachelor of liberal arts in German and an international business certificate from the University of Iowa.