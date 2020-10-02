DuPage Foundation offering COVID-19 response grants

The DuPage Foundation is accepting applications for a fourth round of COVID-19 Response Fund grants.

Applications are due no later than 5 p.m. Oct. 23. Only qualified charitable organizations located in DuPage County and serving DuPage residents can apply.

"Staff from many of our local organizations have worked tirelessly during the past six months to ensure that critical services and meaningful programs continue to meet the increased needs resulting from the pandemic," said Barb Szczepaniak, the foundation's vice president for programs. "While some agencies have received governmental funding to support their operations and services, the work of many organizations does not fit into those funding priorities. Through this round of grants, we hope to fill some of the emerging funding gaps."

Organizations interested in applying for the grants are urged to download the COVID-19 Response Fund guidelines and preview the grant application questions prior to completing an application. Applications are being accepted online at dupagefoundation.org/Apply4.