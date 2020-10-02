Couple kept girls as slaves in Aurora, authorities say

A couple from Guatemala illegally entered the United States last year with two girls they used as slaves in Aurora, federal officials say.

The older girl, now 17, worked as a roofer, in a factory and at a cleaning job, turning over all of her earnings to the couple, according to federal Department of Homeland Security officials.

Both girls also cleaned the couple's home and took care of their baby, according to a federal criminal complaint that said the girls weren't allowed to leave and that the younger one was abused.

The couple, Santos Teodoro Ac-Salazar and Olga Choc Laj, have been charged in U.S. District Court in Chicago with forced labor. They were arraigned Friday in a court teleconference with the assistance of a Spanish interpreter.

