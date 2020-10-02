Biden and his wife test negative for coronavirus: 'We have to come together as a nation'

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stops Thursday to speak to members of the media as he walks out of the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware. Associated Press

Joe Biden has tested negative for the coronavirus, his primary care doctor confirmed on Friday.

The Democratic presidential nominee and his wife were tested earlier in the day after news of President Donald Trump's infection was announced.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor released the negative results in a statement issued by the Biden campaign. Biden was on the debate stage with Trump for more than 90 minutes earlier in the week.

It's still unclear if Biden will hold campaign events later in the day.

Biden, in a social media post, thanked his supporters for "messages of concern." He added: "I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands."

Biden said Friday that he and his wife Jill "send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery" after they tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a Friday morning tweet, he added, "We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family."

Later he tweeted: "This cannot be a partisan moment. It must be an American moment. We have to come together as a nation."

Former President Barack Obama also is extending his "best wishes" to President Trump.

Obama said Friday that even during "big political battles" it's important to remember that "we're all Americans, and we're all human beings."

He spoke during a virtual fundraiser with Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Obama says he and his wife, Michelle Obama, hope for a speedy recovery for Trump and the first lady and anyone who has been affected by coronavirus around the country. Harris says she and her husband, Doug Emhoff, share their "deepest prayers" for the Trumps.

"Let it be a reminder to all of us that we must remain vigilant and take care of ourselves and take care of each other," she said.