47 new COVID-19 deaths, 2,206 new cases; specialist warns against letting guard down

The number of daily deaths from COVID-19 reached 47 Friday, the highest tally since June, as new cases of the respiratory disease Friday came to 2,206, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

That brings the state's death toll to 8,743 and cases since the pandemic began stand at 297,646. There were 64 deaths from COVID-19 on June 24.

Of the 47 people who succumbed to the virus, 66% were in their 70s or older and 91.5% were in their 60s or older. About one-third of the deaths occurred in the metro region.

Illinois' latest data comes as the nation is closely following President Donald Trump's condition after he tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.

The president, 74, is showing mild symptoms, the White House announced,

The progression of COVID-19 "varies quite a bit," Edward Hospital infectious disease specialist Jonathon Pinsky said.

"Some patients can have symptoms for seven to 10 days and then get worse and develop COVID-19 pneumonia. Some have a rapid progress of symptoms over four to five days and then get COVID-19 pneumonia.

"The vast majority have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all and get over it in a week."

Older patients run a higher risk of getting complications from the virus or dying. In Trump's case, Pinksy said, he's already under expert medical care and may benefit from innovative treatments like convalescent plasma produced from blood donated by recovered COVID-19 patients. The plasma contains antibodies to fight the virus.

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the use of convalescent plasma only in hospitals, but the president may have access to the treatment as an outpatient, Pinsky said.

Illinois' positivity test rate for the virus dipped to 3.4% based on a seven-day average; most of the week it was 3.6% to 3.7%. One reason is Friday's daily positivity rate of 3% as labs across Illinois processed a high number of tests -- 72,691 -- in the last 24 hours.

The number of patients in Illinois hospitals with COVID-19 stands at 1,678, higher than the seven-day average of 1,579.

The president's illness underscores the need to wear masks, health experts said. In talking to Edward patients, many indicate they contracted the virus when not wearing face masks or taking them off while in public, Pinsky said.

"Letting your guard down can lead to a lot of infections," he said.