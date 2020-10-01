Round Lake crash victims identified

The Lake County coroner's office has identified two men who died in a crash on Route 134 in Round Lake early Sunday morning.

At 3:23 a.m., a Round Lake police officer came across a crash involving a single car at Route 134 and Main Street, according to a news release issued Thursday night by the coroner's office.

The victims were identified as 30-year-old Edgar Herrera of Round Lake Beach and 34-year-old Juan Renteria-Becerra of Mundelein. Both were passengers, and preliminary autopsy results indicated they died from blunt-force trauma, the coroner's office said.

"We have been in close contact with Mr. Herrera's and Mr. Renteria-Becerra's family, and our deepest condolences go out to them during this difficult time. This is truly a tragedy," said Coroner Howard Cooper.

The crash remains under investigation.