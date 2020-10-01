Palatine music teacher sentenced to three years in prison for attempted sex assault

A cello instructor from Palatine was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison following his conviction on allegations he attempted to sexually assault a teenage student in 2015.

Kenneth Kang, 70, also must register as a sex offender for life, under the sentence handed down by McHenry County Judge Robert Wilbrandt.

A jury in August found Kang guilty of 10 counts of attempted criminal sexual assault stemming from accusations he repeatedly molested a 14-year-old girl while teaching music lessons at the Dole Mansion in Crystal Lake.

Jurors acquitted him of 10 counts of criminal sexual assault involving the same girl.

The allegations surfaced last year when a college student home on break came forward and told Crystal Lake police that her music teacher had attempted to sexually assault her on a weekly basis from September through December 2015, when she was 14 years old.

The woman told investigators Kang placed his hands down her pants during lessons, authorities said.

Kang still faces eight additional counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four more accusers, according to McHenry County court records.

He's scheduled to appear in court Oct. 28 for a status hearing in that case.