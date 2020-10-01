COVID-19 deaths in Illinois climb in September

Illinois is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 deaths.

With 655 COVID-19 deaths reported in September by state health officials, the respiratory disease was deadlier last month than in either July or August.

September saw a 23% increase in the number of coronavirus deaths from August. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 532 people died from COVID-19 in August. In July, 574 died from the virus. It's notable that both of those months are one day longer than September.

The state also averaged 22 deaths a day from the virus in September, according to IDPH figures. The state's daily average number of deaths was 17 in August and 19 in July.

As downstate cases surged over the past few months, many of those counties are now experiencing a similar spike in deaths.

Epidemiologists consider death to be a "lagging indicator" during the pandemic because it can take weeks for a severely ill patient to die from the virus.

In the state's seven-county Metro East region adjacent to St. Louis, cases began to spike in late July. The region was put under a state-mandated mitigation plan in mid-August when the daily average infection rate exceeded 8%, eventually climbing above 10% in early September.

In Madison County, directly across the Mississippi River from downtown St. Louis, there were three COVID-19 deaths reported by IDPH in July, 26 in August and 43 in September. Directly to the south in St. Clair County, there were 22 September COVID-19 deaths compared to 14 the month before. Four other counties in the region had more COVID-19 deaths reported in September than the previous two months. Sparsely populated Washington County has only reported one COVID-19 death since the outbreak began.

While the infection rate has declined in the region, it has risen slightly over the last few days and the area remains under the increased business and gathering restrictions.

Elsewhere downstate, Williamson County is also experiencing a significant increase in deaths from COVID-19.

The county, which is home to both Marion and Carbondale, saw 36 people die from the virus in September. In August, eight people succumbed to COVID-19 infections, and just one person from the county died in July, according to IDPH figures.

Meanwhile in Chicago and the suburban collar counties, the trend is largely different, according to IDPH COVID-19 fatality figures.

Suburban Cook County reported 79 deaths in September. That's five fewer than August and 53 less than in July.

Kane County reported just 13 deaths in September, 16 in August and 29 in July.

There were 21 deaths in Lake County last month, down from 27 in August and 22 in July.

McHenry County had 16 residents die in July, but just two in August and three in September.

The combined infection rate in those two counties was also at its highest point -- 7% -- in early September.

DuPage County saw 29 people die in September, that was five more than the month before, but nine less than July's death toll.

The combined average infection rate in the region with DuPage and Kane counties had steadily increased from 4.3% in mid-June until topping out at 6.2% at the end of August.

Will County was the only suburban county to see deaths increase over the past three months. The county recorded 22 deaths in September, 21 in August and 19 in July.

Will and Kankakee counties were placed under the same mitigation plan as the Metro East region in mid-August for nearly a month when the average infection rate exceeded 8% and peaked at 8.8% at the end of August.

Chicago has see one of the steepest declines in fatalities over the three-month period. September saw 81 Chicago residents die from the disease, down from 93 in August and 175 in July.