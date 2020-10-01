Cook County Commissioner Morrison tests positive for COVID-19

Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating for at least the next two weeks, his office said.

The first-term member of the county board from Mount Prospect said someone close to him began feeling symptoms on Sunday, so Morrison went to get tested first thing Monday. Despite the results, Morrison said he is feeling well with very few symptoms.

He also said he immediately contacted people that he knowingly came in contact with and encouraged them to be tested.

Morrison said he will be self-isolating for at least 14 days, per guidance of the Illinois and Cook County public health departments.

His announcement comes a week after he appeared at a public event in South suburban Thornton with Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and other county officials to announce the launch of a county COVID-19 small business assistance program.

Nearly a month ago, Morrison and Preckwinkle joined Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes on a tour of the Arlington Heights Historical Museum.

On Twitter, Preckwinkle wished Morrison a speedy recovery.

"All of us at Cook County look forward to having you back and healthy very soon," she wrote.

Preckwinkle already got back a negative test result after appearing at a news conference with Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week and learning that one of his staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

Morrison said he will not resume any in-person activities until receiving a confirmed negative COVID-19 test.

"I encourage everyone to continue following public health guidance and to stay safe," he said.

Morrison represents the 15th District, which includes portions of Arlington Heights, Barrington, Elk Grove Village, Hanover Park, Hoffman Estates, Schaumburg and Streamwood.