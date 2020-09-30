West Dundee man pleads guilty to sex abuse of child

A West Dundee man pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually abusing a child.

Gerardo Molina, 51, received a sentence of five years in prison, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office.

Molina, of the 500 block of Eichler Drive, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Assistant State's Attorney Lori Schmidt stated in court that Molina abused the victim multiple times from 2008 to 2014. He knew the child, who was younger than 13.

Molina is eligible for parole in 2½ years. He received credit for 15 days spent in jail.

He will have to register for life as a sexual offender.

"This survivor was a young child when the abuse started. The case was resolved many years later when, as a teenager, she confided in a relative, who encouraged her to make a report. Oftentimes cases of child sexual abuse go unreported for years until the survivor finds the strength to speak out. I hope other survivors know that even though it might take them years feel comfortable to speak up about their abuse, we will always listen," Kane County State's Attorney Joe McMahon said in the news release.