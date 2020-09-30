 

Two killed, one injured in crash near airport in Wheeling

  • An investigator takes photos at the scene of a crash that left two dead Wednesday morning in Wheeling. Police say two vehicles collided at Wolf Road and Messner Drive, then careened through a fence surrounding Chicago Executive Airport before stopping near a taxiway.

      An investigator takes photos at the scene of a crash that left two dead Wednesday morning in Wheeling. Police say two vehicles collided at Wolf Road and Messner Drive, then careened through a fence surrounding Chicago Executive Airport before stopping near a taxiway. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Firefighters spray foam at the scene of a crash that killed two people Wednesday morning at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling. The collision between a box truck and an SUV led to a massive response from area police and fire departments.

      Firefighters spray foam at the scene of a crash that killed two people Wednesday morning at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling. The collision between a box truck and an SUV led to a massive response from area police and fire departments. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • After colliding Wednesday morning at Wolf Road and Messner Drive in Wheeling, a box truck and SUV crashed through a security fence surrounding Chicago Executive Airport. The driver of the SUV and a passenger in the truck were killed in the crash, authorities said.

      After colliding Wednesday morning at Wolf Road and Messner Drive in Wheeling, a box truck and SUV crashed through a security fence surrounding Chicago Executive Airport. The driver of the SUV and a passenger in the truck were killed in the crash, authorities said. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • An SUV landed on its roof and a box truck on its side Wednesday morning after a fatal collision at Wolf Road and Messner Drive in Wheeling. The impact led the vehicles onto the grounds of Chicago Executive Airport.

      An SUV landed on its roof and a box truck on its side Wednesday morning after a fatal collision at Wolf Road and Messner Drive in Wheeling. The impact led the vehicles onto the grounds of Chicago Executive Airport. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Christopher Placek
 
Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 9/30/2020 6:57 PM

Two people were killed and a third injured when, authorities say, a truck driver blew through a stop sign and collided with an SUV Wednesday morning in Wheeling.

The collision sent the vehicles careening through a fence and onto the grounds of Chicago Executive Airport, authorities said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Preliminary results of the Wheeling Police Department investigation show that the box truck, traveling east on Messner Drive, struck the SUV that was heading north on Wolf Road at 7:35 a.m. The impact sent both vehicles inside the airport's fenced grounds, with the truck ending up on its side and the SUV on its roof, landing in a grassy area on the airport's west side.

The driver of the SUV, 39-year-old Jose Urbano of Prospect Heights, died from injuries sustained in the crash, police said.

The passenger of the box truck, 26-year-old David A. Sosa of Chicago, died after he was ejected and landed on the pavement of a nearby taxiway.

The truck driver, 21-year-old Araujo Rivaldi of Prospect Heights, was taken to the trauma center at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he is listed in serious condition, officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

The collision led to a massive response from area police and fire departments, closed the airport's secondary runway during the investigation and rerouted vehicle traffic from Wolf Road to alternate routes for about seven hours.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Airport officials said the secondary runway wasn't in use at the time. The main runway remained open, they said.

No aircraft, airport vehicles or airport personnel were involved in the crash.

Wheeling and Prospect Heights firefighters were dispatched to the scene, where they used foam to extinguish a fire in the SUV.

The Northwest Suburban Major Case Assistance Team's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Unit -- a multijurisdictional team of crash investigators from several area law enforcement agencies -- is handling the investigation.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 