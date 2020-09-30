Geneva conducting community survey for city's strategic plan

Geneva officials are conducting a community survey to help develop a strategic plan for the city. Courtesy of City of Geneva

Geneva residents can have their voices heard by participating in an online community survey to help city officials develop priorities for a strategic plan in 2021.

Results of the survey will be used by the city's Strategic Plan Advisory Committee to create recommendations for the city council. The focal points of the survey align with the 2025 strategic plan priorities of economic vitality, strong governance, environmental stewardship, excellent municipal services and quality of life.

"While surveys were utilized in developing the strategic plan, this is the first time the city has used this format during an existing plan," said Geneva Communications Coordinator Kevin Stahr. "Depending on the level of participation and feedback, the city may use this format again in the future."

The advisory committee will conduct one-hour virtual community forums on Thursday, Oct. 1; Friday, Oct. 2; and Tuesday, Oct. 6, where participants will be guided through the strategic plan. Participants, who are capped at 10 per forum, can register for the forums on the city's website at geneva.il.us.

The survey, which takes about 10 minutes to complete, will be available to residents through Oct, 18. Residents without computer access are encouraged to reach out to a member of the advisory committee to participate in a phone survey.

For more information about the survey, call Geneva Assistant City Administrator Ben McCready at (630) 938-4540.

"Participating in the survey helps the committee, city council and city staff make informed decisions regarding budgets, programs and services that Geneva residents and business owners rely upon every day," Stahr said.