Death of 8-month-old boy under investigation in Hanover Park
Updated 9/30/2020 11:10 AM
Hanover Park police are investigating the death of an 8-month-old boy.
An autopsy was scheduled after the boy was pronounced dead at 6:49 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Wilson Street in Hanover Park, according to the Cook County medical examiner.
Citing the ongoing investigation, Hanover Park Deputy Chief Terrence Sherrill declined to give any information about the circumstances of the boy's death.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.