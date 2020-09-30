Death of 8-month-old boy under investigation in Hanover Park

Hanover Park police are investigating the death of an 8-month-old boy.

An autopsy was scheduled after the boy was pronounced dead at 6:49 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Wilson Street in Hanover Park, according to the Cook County medical examiner.

Citing the ongoing investigation, Hanover Park Deputy Chief Terrence Sherrill declined to give any information about the circumstances of the boy's death.