Pritzker self-isolating after staffer sickened by COVID-19

The Leinie Lodge is nestled in the back of Jesse Oaks Food & Drink in Gages Lake where 14 cases of COVID-19 have been traced back to the bar's indoor sand volleyball leagues, according to county health officials. Daily Herald File Photo, 2016

An unidentified staff member of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration has tested positive for COVID-19, causing Pritzker and an unspecified number of his staff to self-isolate for 14 days.

State officials announced the diagnosis Tuesday morning, saying the staff member tested positive Monday after displaying symptoms.

The staff member was with Pritzker at events last week in Chicago, Marion and Marseilles. The staff member and Pritzker wore masks during the "entirety" of their visits, according to a news release.

The staff member was tested Sept. 23 during weekly testing for the governor's office and was negative, Pritzker's office reported.

Meanwhile, state health officials reported 23 more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the state's death toll from the respiratory disease to 8,637.

Another 1,362 cases of the disease were also reported Tuesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Since the outbreak began, 291,001 Illinois residents have tested positive for the virus. IDPH officials are also reporting 96% of those who have had the disease are fully recovered.

The governor and all close contacts are isolating for 14 days, in accordance with federal and state guidelines.

All staff who report to the governor's office are being tested and must test negative before returning to work. All tests conducted on staff Monday came back negative. The governor's office undergoes weekly deep cleaning, and also underwent a similar treatment Monday, officials said.

The governor will hold streaming news conferences during the course of the isolation.

Elsewhere, the Lake County Health Department issued an alert for anyone who visited or played volleyball at Jesse Oaks Food & Drink in Gages Lake after 14 cases of COVID-19 have been traced back to an adult volleyball league at the bar.

"We are currently working diligently to speak with infected individuals and notify close contacts who have been identified," said Dr. Sana Ahmed, medical epidemiologist at the county's health department. "However, nearly 200 volleyball players and spectators may have been exposed. This could potentially be a large outbreak, and we need the public's help to contain the spread of this virus."

Health officials said Jesse Oaks has ceased volleyball activities.

"Under the current phase of the state's plan, volleyball is considered a medium-risk sport, and no competitive matches between teams are permitted," said Larry Mackey, Lake County's director of environmental health. "We continue to address any complaints of facilities not following these guidelines and are working closely with business owners to help them operate safely. When businesses don't cooperate, however, we have no choice but to pursue enforcement measures."

The health department is urging volleyball players and spectators who visited the bar to self-isolate for 14 days from their last visit to Jesse Oaks. The players and visitors should also get a COVID-19 test after at least five days have passed since the visit or sooner if symptomatic. And players should call the health department at (847) 377-8130 if they haven't already been contacted.

During the self-isolation, people should stay at home, limit contact with everyone, avoid having visitors over and wear a face mask if seeking medical treatment. Health officials warn a negative test result doesn't shorten the quarantine period because the virus can take up to 14 days to be detectable.