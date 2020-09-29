 

OSHA investigating landscape worker's death in Batavia

 
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of a worker killed Monday when he was pinned under water beneath a riding lawn mower in Batavia.

An OSHA spokesman confirmed the investigation Tuesday. The man worked for Waldschmidt and Associates of West Chicago, according to OSHA.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

An autopsy will be performed Wednesday at the Kane County coroner's office. The name and age of the man have not been released by authorities.

Batavia police were called at 9:06 a.m. Monday to the 900 block of Moorehead Drive, where officers found the man in a pond, trapped beneath a Toro Zero-Turn mower. Police, firefighters and the man's co-workers were able to free him, but he later was pronounced dead at Northwestern Delnor Hospital in Geneva.

Police say there were no witnesses who saw the man going into the pond.

