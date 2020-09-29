 

COD hosting virtual tour of murals in Chicago neighborhood

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/29/2020 6:23 PM

The Latin American Studies Committee at College of DuPage will host a free virtual tour of the murals of Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 20, via Zoom.

Artist, art educator, community activist and Pilsen resident Luis Tubens will lead participants on a journey through the culturally rich Mexican American Pilsen area. With a perspective rooted in more than 15 years of experience in the neighborhood's art and sociopolitical worlds, Tubens will discuss the larger meaning behind the artwork in Pilsen, weaving the history of the area with vibrant large-scale murals and lived experiences.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Attendance is limited and registration is required. The deadline to register is Oct. 6.

Visit signupgenius.com/go/70a0b49aaaf2eaaff2-virtual to register.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 