COD hosting virtual tour of murals in Chicago neighborhood

The Latin American Studies Committee at College of DuPage will host a free virtual tour of the murals of Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 20, via Zoom.

Artist, art educator, community activist and Pilsen resident Luis Tubens will lead participants on a journey through the culturally rich Mexican American Pilsen area. With a perspective rooted in more than 15 years of experience in the neighborhood's art and sociopolitical worlds, Tubens will discuss the larger meaning behind the artwork in Pilsen, weaving the history of the area with vibrant large-scale murals and lived experiences.

Attendance is limited and registration is required. The deadline to register is Oct. 6.

Visit signupgenius.com/go/70a0b49aaaf2eaaff2-virtual to register.