Worker in Batavia dies after becoming trapped under mower in water

Batavia police said a worker died Monday after becoming trapped beneath a lawn mower underwater.

Authorities were called to the 900 block of Moorehead Drive at 9:06 a.m. Monday.

Police, firefighters and the victim's co-workers pulled the victim, whom they did not identify, to the shore, officials said in a social media post.

The person was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and later pronounced dead.

It's unclear how long the victim was underwater and the exact cause of death is unknown, but foul play isn't suspected, according to the post.