State reports 1,709 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

New cases of COVID-19 came to 1,709 and 13 additional people died of the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Monday.

That brings the total infections to 289,639 with 8,614 deaths since the pandemic began in Illinois.

The state's test positivity rate for the virus is 3.7%. Labs reported 41,142 tests in the last 24 hours for a total of 5.52 million.

Virus caseloads have ticked up in the last 14 days. For the last seven days, the average number of new infections a day was 1,909, higher than the 1,856 average between Sept. 15 to 21.

As of Sunday night, 1,491 people were in the hospital, compared to the seven-day average of 1,563.

Meanwhile, northwest Illinois hit an 8% COVID-19 positivity rate last week, the IDPH reported Monday. Three days of 8% or higher could trigger restrictions such as prohibiting indoor dining.

The region is home to Rockford and Northern Illinois University and includes Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle Stephenson, Whiteside, and Winnebago counties.

Among the 13 people who died were Cook County residents comprising: one man in his 30s, a woman and a man in their 50s, a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s, and two males in their 80s.