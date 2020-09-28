Rogina won't seek reelection as St. Charles mayor

St. Charles Mayor Ray Rogina announced Monday he won't seek a third term as mayor in the consolidated election in April.

Rogina, who was elected to his first term in 2013 after serving as a Ward 3 alderman for three years, said in a statement he is making the announcement now to give potential candidates the time they need to consider and develop their candidacies.

"I am so fortunate for having had the opportunity to serve this community that I love for so long and in so many different roles," he said in the statement. "The enrichment I have derived from my role as mayor is beyond description."

Before serving as an alderman, Rogina taught law and economics at St. Charles East High School, formerly St. Charles High School, for more than 30 years and served as the business education department chairman.

"I look forward, in the remainder of my term, continuing to guide the city, with my colleagues on the City Council, to a conclusion of the ongoing pandemic and development of worthy projects already in concept stage," Rogina said in his statement. "St. Charles remains my home. I look forward to seeing everyone around town."