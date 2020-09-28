Hear from state lawmakers at Barrington virtual forum Oct. 7

Local business leaders and the public can hear firsthand updates from Barrington-area state legislators at a virtual town forum from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Hosted by the Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC), the Barrington Area Council Of Governments (BACOG), and Barrington Area Unit School District 220, the free event will include a question-and-answer session with state Sens. Cristina Castro and Dan McConchie, and state Reps. Anna Moeller and Tom Morrison.

Attendees must register to receive a link to view the program. To register, call (847) 381-2525 or visit the BACC website at www.BarringtonChamber.com.