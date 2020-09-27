 

THe Week in Pictures photo gallery for September 19-25, 2020.

 
Rallys, quilt collections, kid yoga and signs of hope filled the week with pictures for Daily Herald photographers.

Tracey Duda, of Glenview created a "Victory Garden" to provide hope during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Rabbi Ari Margolis blows the ceremonial shofar from the roof of Congregation Or Shalom in Vernon Hills Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. The blowing of the shofar is a ritual performed by Jews on Rosh Hashanah.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Jacklyn Cook, one of the organizers of a rally to support in-person learning in schools, addresses the crowd across the street from Naperville Central High School Monday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Audience members stay in their cars and view one scene at a time in the parking lot at the Libertyville High School drive-through play called A Love Letter on Friday night.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Baird & Warner Northwest Suburban has a new interactive art display Friday, September 25, 2020 in Arlington Heights. The wish tree features a 35-foot wide, 10-foot high colorful interwoven ribbon banner between two trees along Northwest Highway near downtown Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Lee Goodman, left, a member of a group in Northbrook that installed a sign listing the number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States, listens to a man expressing an opposing, conservative point of view. The man at right stated he was from Wisconsin, but would not give his name when asked. The sign fell down in the wind not long after its installation at Triangle Park in Northbrook.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Laura Kowalski (back to camera) of Arlington Heights encourages Galina Semenoba and her three-year-old son Daniel, both of Palatine, during a Hop Along Yogi parent and child yoga session in the great outdoors at Klehm Park Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Sandy Adams stands beside quilts being displayed at the clubhouse as residents of the Victoria Park 55 and older community show quilts outdoors Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
John Schockmel, of the Mundelein Historical Commission talks about the displays as the Mundelein Park and Recreation District, in partnership with the Mundelein Historical Commission, does a "soft" reopening of the Mundelein Heritage Museum Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Jamie Bushroe, of Fox River Grove helps customers looking for a face mask at her booth during the Hawthorn Mall's 1st Artisan & Maker Market in Vernon Hills on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Bushroe's mom Shelly has pivoted from her quilt business to make the masks during the pandemic. Bushroe is a nurse who helps her mom at the markets.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
A girls holds a sign that reads "I iz geten dummerer bye the minit" at a rally to support in-person learning across the street from Naperville Central High School Monday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Brook Forest Elementary School Principal Dr. Chad Prosen checks on students in a first grade stem class Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Oak Brook. Butler District 53 has more than 60% of their students participating in in-person learning.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
With the deadline fast approaching at the end of the month, Elgin census taker Rosa Lopez will be passing out free hams or pork loins on a first-come, first-serve basis to anyone who fills out census info at a couple of locations Saturday and Sunday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
A woman reads a book as voters stand on line for almost three hours at the early voting polling place at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton Thursday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Kindergartner Nate Johnson excitedly runs to his family with a "We Did It" sign as St. James School in Arlington Heights celebrates being named a National Blue Ribbon School Thursday September 24, 2020 in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Pauline Levy, of Glenview holds her sign while attending a rally in Glenview in support of the safe reopening of Illinois schools full-time, in-person.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
