THe Week in Pictures photo gallery for September 19-25, 2020.
Posted9/27/2020 8:00 PM
Rallys, quilt collections, kid yoga and signs of hope filled the week with pictures for Daily Herald photographers.
Baird & Warner Northwest Suburban has a new interactive art display Friday, September 25, 2020 in Arlington Heights. The wish tree features a 35-foot wide, 10-foot high colorful interwoven ribbon banner between two trees along Northwest Highway near downtown Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Lee Goodman, left, a member of a group in Northbrook that installed a sign listing the number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States, listens to a man expressing an opposing, conservative point of view. The man at right stated he was from Wisconsin, but would not give his name when asked. The sign fell down in the wind not long after its installation at Triangle Park in Northbrook.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Laura Kowalski (back to camera) of Arlington Heights encourages Galina Semenoba and her three-year-old son Daniel, both of Palatine, during a Hop Along Yogi parent and child yoga session in the great outdoors at Klehm Park Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
John Schockmel, of the Mundelein Historical Commission talks about the displays as the Mundelein Park and Recreation District, in partnership with the Mundelein Historical Commission, does a "soft" reopening of the Mundelein Heritage Museum Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Jamie Bushroe, of Fox River Grove helps customers looking for a face mask at her booth during the Hawthorn Mall's 1st Artisan & Maker Market in Vernon Hills on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Bushroe's mom Shelly has pivoted from her quilt business to make the masks during the pandemic. Bushroe is a nurse who helps her mom at the markets.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
