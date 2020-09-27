Aurora police seek help locating missing man
Updated 9/27/2020 2:52 PM
The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 36-year old man.
Vernon Dean Jr. was last seen by his family at a truck stop in Bolingbrook, Il in May, according to police.
The mixed race man is about 5'8" and 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes, police said.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call police at (630) 256-5500 or dial 911.
