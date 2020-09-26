Illinois COVID-19 case counts per county, ZIP code as of Sept. 25

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, depicts the coronavirus as viewed through a microscope. Courtesy of the CDC

Interactive mapFind an interactive map where you can search counts by ZIP code at dailyherald.com.

Suburbs' portion There have been 128,807 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Friday. That's 45% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

There have been 4,116 deaths in the suburbs, representing 48% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Friday, suburban Cook County had 63,508 cases and 2,250 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 77,687 cases and 2,935 fatalities.

• Top suburb case counts as of Friday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 2,414 cases and 106 deaths in Des Plaines, 1,336 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 1,160 cases and 74 deaths in Wheeling, 1,145 cases and 21 deaths in Schaumburg, 1,119 cases and 37 deaths in Arlington Heights, 1,115 cases and 25 deaths in Streamwood, 1,032 cases and 11 deaths in Mount Prospect, 960 cases and 51 deaths in Glenview, 844 cases and 29 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 743 cases and 12 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 596 cases and 40 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 573 cases and 42 deaths in Northbrook, 559 cases and 14 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 383 cases and 9 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 214 cases and 20 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 17,135 cases and 557 deaths as of Friday.

• Top counts: 1,254 cases and 39 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 1,239 cases and 10 deaths in Addison, 1,141 cases and 13 deaths in West Chicago, 1,015 cases and 14 deaths in Glendale Heights, 907 cases and 30 deaths in Carol Stream, 833 cases and 30 deaths in Lombard, 831 cases and 47 deaths in Elmhurst, 728 cases and 15 deaths in Bensenville, 732 cases and 25 deaths in Wheaton, 723 cases and 12 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 539 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 485 cases and 6 deaths in Villa Park, and 433 cases and 3 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • The county listed 16,683 cases and 464 deaths Friday.

• Most recent top counts: 3,915 to 3,919 in Waukegan, 1,050 to 1,054 in Round Lake Beach, 640 to 644 in Mundelein, 550 to 554 in Gurnee, 420 to 424 in Round Lake, 320 to 324 in Lake Zurich, 315 to 319 in Vernon Hills, 305 to 309 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 270 to 274 in Libertyville, 255 to 259 in Grayslake, 250 to 254 in Wauconda.

Kane County• The county confirmed 12,993 cases with 327 deaths on its website Friday.

• Top counts: 4,685 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 2,953 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 1,200 in Carpentersville, 1,003 in St. Charles, 619 in South Elgin, 469 in Geneva, 348 in Batavia, 345 in North Aurora, 157 in Hampshire, 134 in Gilberts and 127 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 4,527 cases and 118 deaths, according to the health department Friday.

Will County• 13,720 cases and 378 deaths listed on its website Friday.

• Cases per town include 1,027 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 190 in Aurora (Will County portion).