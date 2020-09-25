NIU to resume face-to-face classes Monday amid COVID-19 mitigation efforts

Northern Illinois University President Lisa Freeman on Friday announced a return to face-to-face classes beginning Monday.

Freeman called for a two-week pause to in-person classes on Sept. 11 amid a surge in coronavirus cases connected to campus. She had cited large gatherings and parties as the main source of transmission of the novel coronavirus. The decision was made the same day the Illinois Department of Public Health designated DeKalb County as a warning zone due to case surge.

"During this pause, we identified new cases within our student surveillance testing population on Sept. 18 and were immediately able to quarantine groups of students who were likely exposed," Freeman said in a letter to students. "Those students were tested, and the results are represented in Wednesday's dashboard count."

Wednesday's cases, 25 in students, marked the largest single-day total of cases identified by NIU within a 24-hour period.

Friday's numbers were not available yet. But Freeman said the classroom was not seen as a point of spread on campus for the virus.

"Outside of this now-isolated population, our overall positivity rate has gone down. Importantly, through the DeKalb County Health Department's contact tracing efforts this past month, there is no evidence that a classroom setting has been the point of origin for exposure," Freeman said. "We also have seen a notable decrease in parties and social gatherings. These results show us that the vast majority of you are taking this situation seriously, and I am grateful."

