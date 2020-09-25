Feder: Nate Rodgers comes home to join Fox 32

Nate Rodgers, who began as an intern and desk assistant at CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2 and spent 10 years there as an assignment editor, is returning to his hometown to join Fox-owned WFLD-Channel 32 as a general assignment reporter, Robert Feder writes.

Rodgers, who's starting early next month at Fox 32, teased the move on social media this week, writing: "Hmmmmm something tells me I'll be adding another mic flag to the collection soon. Y'all ready? Lol. Official announcement coming this week. #TheDreamxxx."

A Chicago native and graduate of Columbia College, Rodgers was an assignment editor and producer at CBS 2 starting in 2004.

He moved to the other side of the camera in 2014 when he joined WICD, the ABC affiliate in Champaign, Illinois, as a reporter.

Reporting jobs followed at WNCN, the CBS affiliate in Raleigh, North Carolina, and at WWOR and WNYW, the MyNetworkTV and Fox stations in New York, where he appeared on the news and talk program "Chasing News."

