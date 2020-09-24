Rescue organization tries to stop deportation of 15 french bulldogs

The Chicago French Bulldog Rescue is circulating a petition to try to stop the deportation of 15 french bulldogs after the CDC, they say, demanded the dogs be returned to an O'Hare warehouse where one was found dead and others were found sick and caked in fecal matter and urine, according to a news release from the rescue organization.

The dogs were rescued Aug. 31 after Royal Jordanian Airlines "housed an improperly documented shipment of dogs, two to a crate, without food or water for numerous days," the release said.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported earlier this week that Chicago police said the dogs were left in the warehouse because their vaccination documents were missing.

Thursday's news release said Royal Jordanian Airlines "has admitted to failing them before they were shipped by not confirming that their documents were in order, including proper health certificates and vet records."

An employee at the warehouse discovered the dogs under the direction of Chicago police and the rescue was notified. Rescue representatives went with authorities to evaluate the situation and take custody of the dogs, according to the release, and veterinary clinics had been prepped to help treat and quarantine the dogs that same evening.

Chicago French Bulldog Rescue is asking the dogs be released to their care permanently where they can continue rehab and find homes. The rescue has agreed to absorb medical costs. The Humane Society of the United States and ASPCA supports the effort, the release said.