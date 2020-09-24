 

Des Plaines man charged with sexually assaulting teenage girl

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 
Updated 9/24/2020 5:08 PM

A 20-year-old Des Plaines man was ordered held on $50,000 bail Thursday on charges he sexually assaulted a teenage girl last month at a Mount Prospect apartment.

Benjamin Banuelos is charged with criminal sexual assault, a class 1 felony punishable by up to 12 years in prison. He next appears in court on Oct. 9.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

According to prosecutors, Banuelos, an unidentified co-offender and the teen, along with several other people, were hanging out at the co-offender's apartment on Aug. 22.

There was beer and vodka at the apartment when the girl arrived with another person, said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney C.J. Orrantia. At one point, the co-offender took the girl to a bedroom where he sexually assaulted her, ignoring her requests to stop, Orrantia said.

A witness who was at the apartment "was too drunk to help her," Orrantia said. That person and the co-offender left the apartment. Banuelos subsequently sexually assaulted the girl then told her "to get dressed and get out," Orrantia said.

After Banuelos, the co-offender and the other person fell asleep, the girl called her mother, he said. The teen subsequently reported the assault to Des Plaines police.

Banuelos was arrested Wednesday.

"The co-offender, to my knowledge, has not been found yet," Orrantia said.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 