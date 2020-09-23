Lisle officer rescues boy from burning home

A Lisle police officer rescued a 14-year-old boy from a burning home late Tuesday, according to multiple media reports.

Witnesses said the unidenitifed officer was one of the first emergency workers on scene at the fire on the 2700 block of Wayfaring Lane just after 10 p.m.

Lisle-Woodridge Fire Protection District officials said the police officer was able to rescue the boy through a basement window before firefighters arrived.

Lisle Village Board Trustee Sara Sadat told ABC 7 that the officer had to break through some "barriers" in order to reach the boy who was trapped inside one of the townhouses.

The boy and the officer were transported to an area hospital for smoke inhalation.

"The residents of Lisle are so proud of our first responders who don't hesitate in their service to their community," Sadat said. "We wish a quick recovery to the young man and the police officer who acted swiftly in the commission of his duties showing bravery and selflessness."

Fire officials said the blaze was under control in about 15 minutes of firefighters' arrival. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Firefighters were on scene for about three hours performing salvage and overhauling duties of burned areas to make sure there were no additional hot spots that could reignite.

No other injuries were reported. Lisle officials determined the building to be uninhabitable.