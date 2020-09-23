Chicago Bar Association releases recommendations for Cook County judicial candidates

The Chicago Bar Association, the state's second largest bar association, released its recommendations for Cook County judicial candidates running in the Nov. 3 election.

For the Illinois Supreme Court, the association found P. Scott Neville qualified. For the appellate court, the CBA found Michael B. Hyman highly qualified and Sharon O. Johnson qualified.

For candidates running countywide, the association found Chris Stacey and Lynn Weaver Boyle highly qualified. All other candidates were found qualified except for Tiesha L. Smith, who did not participate in the judicial evaluation screening process and was therefore not recommended.

In the 12th subcircuit, which includes parts of Wheeling, Northfield, New Trier, Elk Grove and Maine townships, the CBA found Patricia M. Fallon and Frank R. DiFranco qualified. In the 13th subcircuit, which includes parts of Schaumburg, Palatine, Barrington and Hanover townships, the CBA found Susanne Michelle Groebner and Gary William Seyring qualified.

For retention to the Illinois Appellate Court, the association recommended a "yes" vote for Aurelia Marie Pucinski and Mary Katherine Rochford. The CBA recommended all the Cook County circuit court candidates for retention except for Patricia Manila Martin and Mauricio Araujo, who were not recommended.

The Illinois State Bar Association released its recommendations earlier this month. Find them at www.isba.org/judicialevaluations.

For more election coverage and help filling out your ballot, visit dailyherald.com/election.