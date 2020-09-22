Two juveniles charged in Wauconda armed robbery

Two juveniles have been charged in connection with a weekend armed robbery in Wauconda, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police also said charges are pending against several juveniles who were involved in the armed robbery and also connected to a host of car burglaries and car thefts across the suburbs.

One 17-year-old male was charged with armed robbery, armed violence and mob action, and a 16-year-old male was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, armed robbery, armed violence and mob action.

The arrests stem from a Sept. 19 reported armed robbery in the 400 block of Old Country Way in Wauconda.

Three male teens were outside a residence in their vehicle around 3:15 a.m. when they were boxed in by a white Jeep Cherokee and a black passenger vehicle. Eight to 10 males exited the vehicles and began hitting the victims and demanding their phones and wallets while they were seated in their vehicle. Two of the victims had guns pointed at them. Several items were removed from the victim's vehicle before the offenders left the area, according to the release.

Round Lake Beach police on Tuesday located the white Jeep Cherokee, which had been reported as stolen. They also found a stolen black Mazda and a stolen yellow Chevrolet Camaro during their investigation, according to the release.

Nine juveniles were brought to the police department and questioned by officials from several agencies. Several of the suspects admitted to stealing many vehicles from Lake, McHenry, and Winnebago counties, as well as committing countless car burglaries in those counties, according to the release.

The suspects were linked to the armed robbery and at least a dozen recent car burglaries in Wauconda, according to the release.