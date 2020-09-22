S'mores? We're in! Cook County Forest Preserves to celebrate National Public Lands Day

To celebrate National Public Lands Day on Sept. 26, the Forest Preserves of Cook County are offering people the chance to enjoy its nearly 70,000 acres of them.

Twelve preserves will offer activities that day, ranging from scavenger hunts to a crayfish trapping demonstration.

At the River Trail Nature Center, 3120 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. visitors can tour the new pollinator garden and see some native animals.

Forest Way Grove, in Glencoe on Forest Way Drive south of Dundee Road, offers nature journaling, bike riding, terrarium building and more from 2-6 p.m.

Yes, Palatine's Camp Reinburg, 1801 N. Quentin Rd., offers s'mores from 6-9 p.m.

People also are invited to simply "give back to nature" by helping clean up the preserves.

Various activities are available at other preserves from South Holland to Barrington Hills and places in between. Times do vary.

Participants are required to wear masks and practice social distancing, and the number of people may be limited at sites. Many activities require registration. For information and to register, visit fpdcc.com/events/category/party.