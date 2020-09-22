1,531 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 30 more deaths

Illinois labs processed 41,829 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours and the state's positivity rate is 3.5%. Photo courtesy of the University of Illinois

New cases of COVID-19 came to 1,531 Tuesday and 30 more people died from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced.

That brings the total virus infections in Illinois to 277,266 with 8,486 deaths statewide.

Labs reported 41,829 tests in the last 24 hours and the state's seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate is 3.5%.

As of Monday night, 1,455 patients were in Illinois hospitals with the disease.

Among the 30 residents who died were: a DuPage County woman in her 80s, a Lake County woman in her 70s, and a Will County man in his 70s. Also in Cook County, fatalities include a woman in her 30s, two males in their 60s, and two women and a man in their 80s.