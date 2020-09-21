Glenbrook South posts job for interim athletic director

Glenbrook South High School has placed a job posting for an interim athletic director for immediate availability for the 2020-21 school year.

The posting, dated Sept. 16, is on the Frontline Education website for Northfield Township High School District 225.

On Aug. 21, District 225 confirmed that an administrator had been placed on administrative leave, pending a complete investigation. On Sept. 18 the school said the administrator remained on leave.

The school did not specify if Glenbrook South athletic director Steve Rockrohr was the administrator placed on leave. Rockrohr has not returned calls for comment.

A special Glenbrook High Schools Board of Education meeting is set for tonight. One of the agenda items, which follows an executive session, is Possible Action Regarding the Resolution Authorizing Notice of Charges and Dismissal of Tenured Employee.