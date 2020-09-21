Feder: WGN America's 'News Nation' lands interview with President Trump
Updated 9/21/2020 6:01 PM
Will an exclusive White House interview with President Donald Trump help jump-start the ratings for "News Nation"?
Trump has agreed to tape a one-on-one interview Tuesday morning with Joe Donlon, news anchor for the national cable news startup on Chicago-based WGN America. It will be seen on Tuesday night's "News Nation," which airs here from 7 to 10 p.m.
Nexstar Media Group, parent company of WGN America, is billing it as Trump's first prime-time sit-down interview since Friday's passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Read more at robertfeder.com.
