Rosh Hashanah celebration comes to the end
Updated 9/20/2020 8:30 PM
Rabbi Ari Margolis blew the ceremonial shofar from the roof of the Congregation Or Shalom in Vernon Hills Sunday evening as the Jewish observance of Rosh Hashanah came to an end.
The temple congregation watched the ceremony from below.
The Rosh Hashanah observance began Friday evening.
