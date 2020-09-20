 

Rosh Hashanah celebration comes to the end

  • Rabbi Ari Margolis blows the ceremonial shofar from the roof of Congregation Or Shalom in Vernon Hills Sunday. The blowing of the shofar is a ritual performed by Jews on Rosh Hashanah.

      Rabbi Ari Margolis blows the ceremonial shofar from the roof of Congregation Or Shalom in Vernon Hills Sunday. The blowing of the shofar is a ritual performed by Jews on Rosh Hashanah. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Rabbi Ari Margolis blew the ceremonial shofar from the roof of the Congregation Or Shalom in Vernon Hills Sunday evening as the Jewish observance of Rosh Hashanah came to an end.

The temple congregation watched the ceremony from below.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Rosh Hashanah observance began Friday evening.

