Aurora police officer shoots, kills aggressive dog during investigation

Officials say an aggressive dog charged at officers while they were investigating a domestic shooting in Aurora Sunday afternoon.

Aurora police received multiple 911 calls around 4 p.m. Sunday reporting a physical fight between two people in the 1600 block of Linden Park Lane, according to the news release. When officers arrived, a male victim was inside his home where they could hear a what they believed to be a large dog.

After securing the dog, the male victim spoke to police outside. When officers returned to the front door 20 minutes later to give the man his paperwork, a large pit bull aggressively charged at the officers, according to the release.

An officer shot the dog, fearing for his safety, and the dog died at the scene. The man told officers the dog had previously been aggressive and had almost bitten him earlier in the day.

A formal investigation will be opened to determine if the officer complied with departmental policy. Aurora Department policy always opens an investigation whenever an officer discharges their weapon.

The domestic violence suspect fled before police arrived, but detectives are still investigating.