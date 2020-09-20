Announcing the Best of the Best local businesses

It's been a rough year for local businesses, but that didn't stop Daily Herald readers from casting their votes and letting us know the places they love to frequent.

All the top vote-getters were featured in a Readers' Choice special section in July. We then took the top three in each category and asked you to vote for the Best of the Best and 60,000 votes later, the winners have been selected.

In a normal year, we'd fete these businesses -- and business owners -- and let them celebrate their success. This year, of course, we are forgoing an event, but we still want to announce the winners.

So, if you want to know who Daily Herald readers picked as the very best place to host a wedding or their favorite suburban parade, go to events.dailyherald.com/bob2020.

Categories include entertainment, recreation, shopping, food and entertainment and business services. We even have a category of favorite people, including best financial planner and best bartender.

It's never been more important to support local businesses and celebrate the ones who do it right.