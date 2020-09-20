1,402 new COVID-19 cases reported, 14 more deaths

Daily Herald File Photo

New cases of COVID-19 totaled 1,402 Sunday with 14 additional Illinoisans dying of the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

That brings infections statewide to 274,258 with fatalities reaching 8,450.

Meanwhile, the state's test positivity rate for the virus is 3.5%, based on a seven-day average. Labs have processed 5.1 million COVID-19 tests with 48,011 reported in the last 24 hours.

As of Saturday night, 1,417 people were in the hospital with the disease.

The new cases included a Lake County man in his 70s, and from Cook County -- four males in their 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s, and a woman in her 90s.